Transcript for New clues in the manhunt for the teacher accused of kidnapping former student

Back here at home now to new clues in the manhunt for that teacher accused of taking off with a former student. The baffling case has law enforcement scrambling for several weeks now. ABC's Eva pilgrim with the new developments. Reporter: Tonight, the search intensifying for that Tennessee teacher and the student he allegedly kidnapped almost three weeks ago. Investigators releasing video of the first confirmed sighting of the pair. I feel at least hopeful that I've seen her. Reporter: 50-year-old tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas captured on this Walmart surveillance camera in Oklahoma City on March 15th, two days after they disappeared from Columbia, Tennessee, almost 700 miles away. The new pictures showing only small changes to their appearance. Thomas' hair dark and red. Cummins' gray facial hair now brown. She looks subservient to him, walking behind him, looking to him. It's a very scary image. Reporter: The two disappeared after Cummins was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with his teenage student. He was putting a lot of planning into disappearing. He searched "What size mattress will fit in the back of a Nissan rogue?" Reporter: Authorities telling ABC news, Cummins packed warm weather clothes, shorts and t-shirts, but now think he could be anywhere. For Elizabeth Thomas. Reporter: Today, in Tennessee, green ribbons at a festival in town, a reminder of the search, and tonight, a symbol of hope. Elizabeth, if you can hear me, please come back to us. Reporter: And there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads authorities to the teen. Investigators say it is important that the tips keep coming. It just takes one to make all the difference, Tom. And again, that video, two weeks ago, yet they still can't find where these two are. All right, Eva, thank you. We want to turn now to

