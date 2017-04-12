Transcript for Coach in missing teen case awaits extradition on felony charges

tonight, and a 17-year-old high school senior is back home in Florida after allegedly being lured on a 1,000-mile trek from home by a 27-year-old soccer coach. Police catching up with the pair in upstate New York. And today, the daughter standing beside her parents as the family spoke out. ABC's Linzie Janis in Florida. Reporter: Standing side by side, clinging to their daughter, the parents of 17-year-old Kate Lynn Frisina relieved she is back home in Florida, after disappearing with a soccer coach from her high school. We are looking forward to a very merry Christmas and an extremely bright future for Caitlyn. Reporter: The coach, Rian Rodriguez, who once gave Frisina private soccer lessons, now awaiting extradition on felony charges of interfering with the custody of a minor. There are indicators that there was a relationship that started in August or September. Reporter: According to a police affidavit, before the pair disappeared, friends of Frisina say she texted them saying Rodriguez "Wants her to leave the country with him" and she was "Scared." Frisina later climbing out her bedroom window after erasing her phone. Her father telling police he took the sim card from that phone and discovered lewd Snapchat messages she exchanged with Rodriguez. The pair on the run for nearly a week, spotted twice on surveillance cameras in south and North Carolina, before being detained Friday in New York, less than 100 miles from the Canadian border. David, Rodriguez has not yet entered a plea, but the police investigation isn't over. So, he could face additional charges. David? Linzie Janis, thank you.

