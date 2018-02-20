Transcript for Comfort dogs dispatched to Florida after deadly school shooting

Funny tonight here America strong and it is national love your pet day but it is their gift of love it mark right here tonight. They or the team loaded up and ready to go cannon to bias Ruthie and Jacob all in the back there. And all ready to serve yet another community in need part of a fleet of comfort dogs now sent to park in Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office tweeting therapy dogs have been on site at or communications center to help our dispatchers during this difficult time hi Dave it. If it was still in Brenda Burton who sent this message. They are volunteers with the Lutheran Church charities canine comfort dog ministry. And their goal to group says. Is to have boots and paws on the ground within 24 hours of a tragedy. This three year old Golden Retriever Jake up from Northbrook Illinois it's already there. With children as they attend a prayer vigil and that's Jacob last October in Las Vegas. And in Orlando after the nightclub shooting in 2016. Some of those dogs even made a trip to sandy hook in Newtown. You can't pet a dog without smiling. So even if just for a moment. You can smile. In the midst of this awful mess that's a wonderful thing. Those dogs needed in so many places and the volunteers wind and we honor you all tonight. I hope you see right back here tomorrow until them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.