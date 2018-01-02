Transcript for Community raises $5K to buy school bus driver Super Bowl LII tickets

Finally tonight here, America strong. The super bowl surprise for one beloved bus driver. Reporter: Gary kelmer has been a bus driver for the mt. Laurel school district in new Jersey for 26 years. Almost to his last stop of the day, he has no idea what was just down the reet. The town waiting with a super surprise. For the bus driver known for decades simply as Mr. Gary. He's my favorite bus driver. And he's very, very nice. Reporter: Mr. Gary spending so many times with the kids, fi fishing. His passion, the kids on the bus, and the eagles on the field. So, when his favorite team finally made it to the super bowl, those parents got an idea. Start go fund me page to send Mr. Gary and his wife to the super bowl. $5,000 in just five days. Lining up at Mr ga. Gary's last stop of the day. Mr.gary! Reporter: Stepping off the bus in his eagles gear. Oh, boy, oh, boy, oh, boy. I don't know what to say! Reporter: He didn't know what to say, and that was before he even knew what the surprise is. We are sending you to the super bowl. Reporter: The bus driver with his own team cheering him on. Hi, David, this is Mr. Gary. Reporter: Mr. Gary sending us this message tonight. Just wanted to say hello and looking forward to going to the super bowl in Minneapolis. Reporter: The whole town tonight rooting for Mr. Gary and his Philadelphia eagles. ??? Fly eagles fly ??? This is a special dream come true. Way to go, Mr. Gary. And thank you for watching here on a Thursday

