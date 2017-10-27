Transcript for Company awarded $300 million contract in FEMA disaster funds to repair Puerto Rico's power grid

on a very busy Friday night and we have new questions about your money tonight. The $300 million contract given to a small company in Montana to get the power back on in Puerto Rico. That company had two full time employees when it landed the deal. Whitefish energy deploying crews across the island but two audits of that contract on under way and members of congress are asking for an investigation. How did they really land that deal? Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: The white house today firmly denied the federal government had anything to do with the controversial $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's electricity grid, a contract that went to a Montana company with just two employees, but clear political ties to the trump administration. And can you say definitively that the fact that the primary, that one of the primary investors in this company was a major donor to the trump campaign had nothing to do with the fact that this contract was awarded? Right. The federal government, as I said, has nothing to do with this contract or the process. This was something solely determined by the Puerto rican government. Reporter: The company, whitefish energy, is just two years old. Before this, it's largest previous federal contract just over $1 million, about 1/300th the size of the Puerto Rico deal. We're going to light up Puerto Rico. Reporter: Questions were first raised about the connections between whitefish, and interior secretary Ryan zinke who is also from whitefish, Montana, population 7,200, and knows one of the company's owners. Zinke today denied he had any knowledge whatsoever of the contract, but whitefish also has ties to energy secretary Rick Perry. We will continue to support the work to restore power in the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company's main financial backer, Dallas based hbc investments, was founded by Joe colonnetta. Colonnetta, and his wife donated more than $75,000 to support Perry's campaigns between 2008 and 2012. In 2013, Perry appointed spokesperson says political connections had no influence whatsoever on awarding the contract. The contract speaks for itself. The ail built to get the work done. But the governor of Puerto Rico has asked for a full revi review. If there is wrong doing in this process or any process there will be hell to pay. Let's get to Jon Karl. You just received a response from energy secretary Rick Perry tonight? Consider David the response comes from Perry's spokesperson who says the department quote was not involved in the selection of whitefish for this contract but the questions are piling up. In fact, I count at least eight different congressional committees asking questions about this contract. David. Jon Karl leading us off on a Friday night.

