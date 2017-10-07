Transcript for Connections found in search for 4 missing men

There are breaking developments coming in from just outside Philadelphia. Four young men vanishing. The FBI tonight is now involved and authorities say they do believe there was foul play. ABC's Eva pilgrim is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, outside Philadelphia, the FBI joining the search for four men missing since last week. Officials suspecting foul play. This investigation, the leads are incredibly hot. Reporter: 19-year-old Jimi Patrick was last seen Wednesday. 21-year-old Tom Meo, mark Sturgis, 22, and 19-year-old Dean finocchario were all last seen on Friday. Investigators fear their disappearances are connected. We have information that they know each other. Reporter: This morning, police scouring this wooded area using a helicopter. And over the weekend, searches at several locations, including this home. So far they've found vehicles belonging to two of the missing men. One of the cars was found inside this garage, which is part of this abandoned property which sits on the edge of the field that authorities are now searching. Police taking a man whose family owns the land on an unrelated gun charge. I have spoken to all of the families of the four young men. They are very prayerful. They are very, very anxious. They are fearful, but they maintain some hope. Reporter: And, David, this right now they say residents do not need to be worried, but

