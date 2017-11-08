Consumer alert: Skimming devices are stealing credit card information at gas pumps in Arizona

Authorities warning dozens of skimming devices have been spotted across the state.
1:19 | 08/11/17

Transcript for Consumer alert: Skimming devices are stealing credit card information at gas pumps in Arizona

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

