Transcript for Cops look for person who stole weapons and gear from a police car in Florida

To the index of other news. The police car thief in Florida tonight. Surveillance showing the suspect first stealing a bullet proof vest and then appears to steal an assault rifle. Police are looking for him at this hour. The that midair scale in los Angeles. The engine of a cargo plane catching fire. Flames shooting from under the wing there. The FAA says the engine overheated. No one was hurt. U.P.S. Is struggling to keep up with demand this year. The company warning customers to expect delays of two-days. Online shopping records leading to a spike in shipments. U.P.S. Says drivers are on overtime. They don't expect to miss the Christmas deadline. And the health headline tonight about popular forms of birth control. Researchers say women who use hormonal options for more than a year are at a 20% higher risk for breast cancer. They add the overall risk remains low, calling those options safe and effective. Past studies show it lowers the risk of other cancers. The report is in the new England journal of medicine.

