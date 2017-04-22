Transcript for Countdown to Trump's 100th day in office

week ahead for the president. A plan for a massive tax cut, health care, a lot on his agenda as he faces a looming deadline. ABC's David Wright reporting from the white house tonight. Reporter: The president and first lady took their first trip to Walter reed hospital today, visiting as he put it the bravest and greatest Americans. President trump pinned a purple heart on the collar of army sergeant first class Alvaro Barrientos who lost his right leg in Afghanistan. When I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself. Reporter: The president fast approaching his first 100 days in office. Also fast approaching the day the federal government runs out of money, midnight Friday. That's all the time lawmakers have to pass a spending bill. Democrats say they may not vote for a budget that includes the border wall or undermines the affordable care act. Republicans are trying not to alienate tea party members who allowed the government to shut down under president Obama. In the midst of all that, president trump plans to introduce his long-awaited tax reform package. It formally begins on Wednesday. Reporter: Today, the vice president is in Australia, mending fences with the Australian prime minister. Shortly after taking office, the president had a testy phone call with him. The Australian leader pressed trump about an Obama administration promise to resettle Syrian refugees. The issue apparently now settled. President trump has made it clear that we'll honor the agreement. It doesn't mean we admire the agreement. And David Wright joins us live from the white house. The president tweeted that reviewing the first 100 days is a, quote, ridiculous standard. But he'll be marking this moment in his own way. Reporter: That's right, Tom. A campaign rally, fourth in recent weeks, paid by the trump campaign, this will be held one week from tonight, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in a venue that can hold up to 10,000. Tom. 10,000, we'll see if they sell out. All right, David, thanks so

