Transcript for Couple sentenced after terrorizing a child's birthday party

senting for two defendants convicted of terrorizing a birthday party for an 8-year-old. They were part of a group shouting threats and racial slurs. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: 26-year-old Jose torres and 25-year-old Kayla Norton were crying in court today, after learning they will do hard time. Sentenced to 20 and 15 years in jail respectively. He had the gun! He the one that had the gun! Reporter: Back in the summer of 2015, they weren't nearly as tearful, they were part of this group of confederate flag supporters in pick-up trucks who spent two days, across two counties in the Atlanta suburbs, threatening black families and calling them racial slurs. They're pulling rifles out on us! Reporter: This family was throwing a birthday party for a young child and called the police. They have got knives and guns. Reporter: All this happened after South Carolina removed its battle flag from the statehouse. That is not me. That is not me. That is not him. I would never walk up to you and say those words to you. I'm so sorry that happened to you. You said -- affected my life, and it affected my children's lives. Reporter: Prosecutors used a Georgia law, aimed at criminal street gangs to convict them. They are expected to appeal. David? Steve osunsami tonight. Thank you, Steve.

