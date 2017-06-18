-
Now Playing: More Than a Dozen Injured in Deck Collapse
-
Now Playing: Several People Injured in North Carolina Deck Collapse
-
Now Playing: US fighter jet shoots down Syrian warplane
-
Now Playing: Bodies of 7 missing sailors have been recovered
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit heat wave in the Southwest
-
Now Playing: Two unrelated cases of people killed by electrical currents in the water
-
Now Playing: Crowded deck collapses during memorial service
-
Now Playing: Father's son gets a new heart
-
Now Playing: Special Counsel Mueller builds legal team for Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Will Donald Trump's base stand by the president?
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz reflects on GOP baseball shooting
-
Now Playing: FBI searches condo of missing newlywed lost at sea
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors say they will seek to retry sexual assault case against Bill Cosby after mistrial
-
Now Playing: Bodies of missing USS Fitzgerald sailors found
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old boy rescues drowning toddler
-
Now Playing: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case
-
Now Playing: Sleep apnea ruled as a cause of Carrie Fisher's death
-
Now Playing: 15 people sent to hospital after ferry accident in Cape Cod
-
Now Playing: 1 person dead, 7 cases confirmed of Legionnaires outbreak in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Transgender soldier Chelsea Manning speaks out after her release from prison