Crowded deck collapses during memorial service

More
ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:12 | 06/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowded deck collapses during memorial service
And to the "Index" now. Starting in northern Montana. A crowded deck, collapsing during a memorial service at a lodge on flathead lake. At least 20 people hurt. Some in critical condition tonight. And a tragic turn for a prize bullfighter in France. The 36-year-old matador tripped on his cape and was gored to death. Ivan Fandino had dreamed of being a matador since he was 14 years old. He is the second Spanish bullfighter to die in the ring in the past year. And, "Animal house" fans mourning the loss of the actor known as flounder. Come on, flounder! Stephen Furst made a name for himself beside John belushi in that late '70s hit. Furst died Friday following complications from diabetes. He was 63 years old. And it appears to be an extra special father's day for one Hollywood family. Reports swirling that Beyonce and husband Jay-Z welcomed the birth of twins. No confirmation from the superstar parents. But the congratulations are pouring in online. Twitter followers posting, "This is not a drill." Even Beyonce's father tweeted his congratulations. And we congratulate them also.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48122762,"title":"Crowded deck collapses during memorial service","duration":"1:12","description":"ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/crowded-deck-collapses-memorial-service-48122762","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.