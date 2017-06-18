Transcript for Crowded deck collapses during memorial service

And to the "Index" now. Starting in northern Montana. A crowded deck, collapsing during a memorial service at a lodge on flathead lake. At least 20 people hurt. Some in critical condition tonight. And a tragic turn for a prize bullfighter in France. The 36-year-old matador tripped on his cape and was gored to death. Ivan Fandino had dreamed of being a matador since he was 14 years old. He is the second Spanish bullfighter to die in the ring in the past year. And, "Animal house" fans mourning the loss of the actor known as flounder. Come on, flounder! Stephen Furst made a name for himself beside John belushi in that late '70s hit. Furst died Friday following complications from diabetes. He was 63 years old. And it appears to be an extra special father's day for one Hollywood family. Reports swirling that Beyonce and husband Jay-Z welcomed the birth of twins. No confirmation from the superstar parents. But the congratulations are pouring in online. Twitter followers posting, "This is not a drill." Even Beyonce's father tweeted his congratulations. And we congratulate them also.

