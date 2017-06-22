Transcript for Crystal Griner throws out the first pitch at the women's softball game on Capitol Hill

Finally, one of the officers shot at that ball field last week but saved so many, she's back and America strong. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Women's softball night on capitol hill. The press corps versus the politicians. We have a true American hero. Reporter: Just being on the baseball dismd must be a act of courage for her. Last week, she was protecting congressman Steve Scalice. She took a bullet for him, saving many congressmen. The first pitch, over the plate. Softball is not her game. Basketball is. The crowd didn't begrudge her. The game drew a record crowd, raising a quarter million dollars for chars and racing the spirits of one courageous capitol police officer. It was great to see her back and if anyone deserves a second shot, it's her. Hope to see you here tomorrow.

