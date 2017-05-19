{"id":47523237,"title":"Current White House staffer caught up in Russia probe","duration":"3:00","description":"In addition to investigating Trump's associates, his ties to the Russian government and key campaign advisers, sources say there's also a current staffer under scrutiny.","url":"/WNT/video/current-white-house-staffer-caught-russia-probe-47523237","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}