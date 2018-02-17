Dancers competing near Parkland, Florida, honor shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg

Jamie's dance school started a social media movement called "Orange Ribbons for Jaime."
1:30 | 02/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dancers competing near Parkland, Florida, honor shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

