Dashcam video shows police shooting in Texas

Police said the officer fired after the suspect appeared to pull a gun.
0:18 | 04/16/18

Transcript for Dashcam video shows police shooting in Texas
There is video coming in tonight of a police involved shooting in Pasadena Texas dash cam video showing the suspect jumping a fence early this morning police say the officer. Was responding to a call and opened fire after the suspect appeared to pull a gun. No one looks at least it cover to the pellet guns several schools placed on lockdown for hours is suspect was arrested.

