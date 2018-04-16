Transcript for Dashcam video shows police shooting in Texas

There is video coming in tonight of a police involved shooting in Pasadena Texas dash cam video showing the suspect jumping a fence early this morning police say the officer. Was responding to a call and opened fire after the suspect appeared to pull a gun. No one looks at least it cover to the pellet guns several schools placed on lockdown for hours is suspect was arrested.

