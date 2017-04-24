2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say

Two people are dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide at an office building in Dallas, Texas, police said.
0:14 | 04/24/17

Deadly shooting inside it Dallas office building police say an angry employee locked himself in a meeting room killing his female supervisor and then himself. Window on the seventh floor appearing to have been shot out employees evacuated from the building snow work tonight a possible motive.

