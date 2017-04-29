Deadly shooting spree in Los Angeles

A man and woman allegedly carjacked an SUV and opened fire at four different locations, killing one person and injuring three more.
1:25 | 04/29/17

Transcript for Deadly shooting spree in Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47122360,"title":"Deadly shooting spree in Los Angeles","duration":"1:25","description":"A man and woman allegedly carjacked an SUV and opened fire at four different locations, killing one person and injuring three more.","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-shooting-spree-los-angeles-47122360","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
