Transcript for Delta willing to pay up to $10,000 to passengers on overbooked flights

New tonight, the new airline offer, delta now willing to pay up to almost $10,000 in compensation to passengers willing to give up their seat on overbooked flights. Amid outrage over united's violent removal of a passenger. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: Fallout is spreading through the industry tonight. Tonight, another airline, delta, is giving its employees the ability to hand out more money to bumped passengers. The airline tells gate agents, they can offer up to $2,000. And a supervisor tonight can offer nearly $10,000 to a bumped passenger. It's a P.R. Move, a defensive move against any possible legislation or regulation. They're trying to head off what they see as disaster. Reporter: It's called denied boarding. Last year, nearly 500,000 passengers were affected. But it's down from a year before. And united confirming tonight it will require airline teams to be booked 60 minutes before departure.

