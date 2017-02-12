New details in the case of a missing Florida high school student

The teen was found in upstate New York with her soccer coach after nearly a week on the run.
1:34 | 12/02/17

Transcript for New details in the case of a missing Florida high school student
details in the case of a missing Florida high school student. 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina on the run with a soccer coach for a week after New York state police spotted them and pulled them over. She is now back with her family. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more. Reporter: Tonight, relief for a mother and father finally reunited with their 17-year-old daughter who left home nearly a week ago with the soccer coach ten years older than her. We are so thankful to have her back. Reporter: Caitlyn Frisina was found safe late Friday by new York state police. Her school's soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, is now behind bars, accused of being a fugitive of justice. Authorities say a potential relationship was blossoming between the two. It's been difficult. I'm glad to have my daughter back where I know I can protect her. Reporter: Police say, Frisina, a senior at Rodriguez's school, appeared to have climbed out her bedroom window last Saturday night after erasing and leaving behind her cell phone. Her parents reported her missing Sunday. The teen and Rodriguez were spotted on surveillance at a gas station in South Carolina and then this pawnshop in north Carolina. Police finding them Friday evening in north Syracuse, new York, pulling over a red Mercury with Florida plates matching the description of the vehicle they were believed to be driving. I'm sure he had knowledge that we were looking for him. Reporter: The FBI and U.S. Attorney's office are now considering additional charges against Rodriguez. Caitlyn and her family are expected to return to Florida tomorrow as police continue their investigation. Cecilia? A lot of questions still. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

