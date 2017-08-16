More details emerge about the man charged with Heather Heyer's murder

More
20-year-old James Fields is behind bars for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville.
1:37 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More details emerge about the man charged with Heather Heyer's murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49260702,"title":"More details emerge about the man charged with Heather Heyer's murder","duration":"1:37","description":"20-year-old James Fields is behind bars for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville.","url":"/WNT/video/details-emerge-man-charged-heather-heyers-murder-49260702","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.