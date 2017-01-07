Transcript for New details in shooting rampage at a NYC hospital

And we begin with that deadly shooting spree inside of a busy New York hospital. A doctor armed to kill. Among the new tragic details emerging tonight, the down in that rampage, said to be covering someone else's shift. When the bullets started to fly. The disgruntled doctor hid under his lab coat to use in his attack. The new father told us the tale of hiding his newborn behind a barricaded bathroom door. As his family prayed for safety. ABC's Stephanie Ramos starts us off from the scene. Reporter: Tonight, the gunman's final hours leading up to his deadly rampage. Awafrom the cars. On this side. Reporter: With this automatic rifle underneath his lab jacket, police say 45-year-old Henry Bello walked into the hospital Friday afternoon, where he once worked, and headed straight for his target, a doctor on the 16th floor. 16th floor. They have people running. Advising six to seven shots fired. They called "Code silver," which means someone has a weapon. Reporter: Told his target isn't there, Bello starts shooting. Eric fisher taking cover in the bathroom with his wife, mother in law and newborn baby boy. My mother in law was tucked in here. My wife was right over here. We had the door locked. But we heard the other door open up and it was several armed policemen with the guns drawn, in the room, and this door swings open, and that's frightening. Because, what if they think we're not a good guy. Reporter: Bello ranting in an e-mail to a local paper just two hours before opening fire. "This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine," he wrote, citing "Bogus complaints" by colleagues as the reason he was forced out. Police say Bello killed doctor Tracy tam who wasn't even supposed to be on duty. She was covering an extra shift. We ran up to 17 and we two actually pulled patients out, literally over dead bodies, and blood and gore all over. Reporter: Doctors and nurses treating the wounded where they fell while bullets are still flying. And those nurses took whoever they could and they put them in bathrooms with them. They huddled together and they held, they barricaded the door. Reporter: Police say, Bello then tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself. And Stephanie Ramos joins us from that hospital. Stephanie, we know there are other victims fighting for their lives tonight? Reporter: That's right, Tom, the chief physician told me two of the injured are still in critical condition. Three are stable. But one person is expected to be released soon. Some good news there. Tom. Stephanie, thank you. Now to the escalating Twitter war between president

