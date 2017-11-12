Transcript for Detroit police hunt for gunman taking aim along Michigan highways

Next this Monday night, the manhunt for a highway shooter in Detroit. Police linking the gunman now to a fourth shooting. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Police today expand their search for evidence. On the hunt for a gunman who took aim at drivers on Michigan freeways. Can you call police? I just got shot in the leg. Reporter: The first of four people targeted. Seen here stumbling into a Detroit gas station just before 3:00 A.M. Thursday. I thought it was a rock. I'm on 94, I heard a big bang. Reporter: Minutes later a bullet tears though this man's truck. It went through the car. A bullet was actually stuck on the bottom of my seat. I think it was probably about five, six cars down, I saw a gun flashing down the window. Reporter: Three of the drivers recall seeing a silver sedan pull up alongside them. We doubled our patrols on the freeway system. We actually have some undercover officers working out there. Reporter: And David, only one of the drivers was hurt in what police say could have been a game or a stunt, like target practice. And that the suspect's had to be moving at very high speeds in order to do so much damage in minutes. David? Adrienne, thank you.

