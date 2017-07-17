Transcript for New development in the February murder of 2 teen girls in Indiana

Next tonight, a new clue in the disappearance of two teen girls in Indiana that made national headlines. Their families and authorities now asking for your help. ABC's Alex Perez from Indiana. Reporter: Tonight, Indiana authorities releasing this new sketch of the man they believe brutally murdered 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. If we can get a name or at least a location of this subject, that would be great. Reporter: It's the first new clue released in nearly five months. Sketches ended up being in my view, the last resort. If you don't have a decent picture -- Reporter: The friends vanished in February, after leaving for a hike at this nature trail in delphi, Indiana. Authorities at the time revealed this image of that same suspect that they say Libby was able to capture on her phone, and this chilling audio of the suspect. Down the hill, down the hill, down the hill. Reporter: Abby's mother tonight hoping that new sketch will help investigators finally track down the girls' killer. It's been hard, and school is coming up. Just around the corner. We should have been planning for her freshman year. Reporter: Investigators have received 18,000 tips and the we regard now more than $230,000. David?

