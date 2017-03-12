Transcript for New developments in the case of a suspected serial killer in Tampa

We turn to new developments in the arrest of an alleged serial killer in Tampa. The parents of Howell Donaldson III speaking out, saying they can't believe their son shot and killed four people. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: This Tampa neighborhood coming together tonight to remember four innocent lives lost. It's sad to see all of this. Three too many and now a fourth person. My own brother. Reporter: As the parents of the man accused of murdering them say they are devastated for their son and his alleged victims. When they arrested my son, devastation because I love my son and it was disbelief that this was happening to our family, and we questioned why. Reporter: Her son Howell Donaldson seen here shackled by the wrists and ankles is accused of terrorizing a Tampa neighborhood over six weeks. Police say he killed four random people within blocks of each other. His parents can't believe it. He doesn't have the personality of that characteristic that they are giving him. Our hearts are heavy. As their hearts are heavy. Reporter: Investigators say a tip from a former coworker helped them link this grainy video and the murder weapon to Donaldson. And Tom, it's one of his former co-workers at a local McDonald's who will receive a $110,000 cash reward after alerting police to a gun he brought to the restaurant. He's scheduled to be in court Tuesday. Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.