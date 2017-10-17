New developments in 'cold medicine murder' case in Raleigh, North Carolina

Report reveals causes for last year's hot air balloon crash in Lockhart, Texas.
was strapped 123 times. Her husband claiming he took too much cold medicine, had a dream and that he woke up covered in flood. New details about the deadliest balloon crash in U.S. History. 16 people were killed when their hot air balloon flew into a power line near Lockhart, Texas, last week. The NTSB blaming the pilot for flying in foggy weather. He was on several medications, including Ben day drill and oxycodone at the time of the crash. There is new pressure on Ford tonight. The center for auto safety pushing Ford to recall more than a million explorers. The problem forcing thousands of police vehicles, Ford explorers to pulled off the road. Ford says civilian models are safe.

