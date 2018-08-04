Transcript for New developments in the deadly Trump Tower fire in New York City

what he said I his tweet, and something about Tom? Tara, thank you. And now, a resident of the 50th floor the trumwer did not ive the blaze Saturday morning. Now, questions about whether a sprinkler systemld have helped. Here's Zachary Kie Reporter: Tht, fire investors looking for the usof this deadly f0 floors up. Debris fal from the trump tower, home of the prent's penthouse and the Al headquarters of the P organization. One resident warned to get out. Michael Cohen, trump's Wyer, texted me and said, are you in the building? I said, yes.he said, you had better get ou asap. Reporte more than 200 firefighters rushing to the scene. Were injured.the photos, taken by a worker in a building next dhow what tefighters in yellow jaets were up against. The nd heavy smoke, too much for the resident of the apartmund engulfed. Dd brassner was rushed to a local hospnd pronounced dead soon R. The 67-year-sident was a prominent art dealer who W friends with Andy Warhol. His apartment, along the others on residential floors of the building, had no sprinklers. Built in tarly '80s befo sprinkler systems were mandated, trump tower is a 58-story, all glass, luxury building office residences. According toe New York Times," nearly two decades ago, prest trump, then a real estate Dever, foughtinst legislation requiring sprinklers. One complaint, cost. Woul sprinkl hadeffe The intensity of the fire would bely reduced by SP sprinkle Reporter: The fire was contained to one unit. The first family was I ington and according to the re chief, the fire did not reach the first ly's private residence. Tom? Thaou.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.