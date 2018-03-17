Transcript for Diplomatic tensions grow over former Russian spy and his daughter being poisoned

All right, Sam, thank you. Now overseas to that nerve agent attack on British soil. Russia expelling 23 British diplomats after the uk ordered the same. Surveillance images of the car that the former Russian spy and his daughter were in before they poisoned. Sources tell ABC news that he was acting incoherently in a restaurant just before collapsing, a symptom consistent with nerve agent poisoning. Terry Moran. Reporter: Summoned to the Kremlin today, the British ambassador to Russia. Informed of Moscow's response to the uk. 23 British diplomat expelled, given a week to live. -- Leave. In London, prime minister Theresa may standing firm. We will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russia government. Reporter: And the investigation continues. Police trying to establish when and how Russian spy sergei skripal and his daughter were poisoned. Police releasing this security camera video of his maroon BMW hours before the attack. Sources telling ABC news that skripal was shouting and acting incoherently at a restaurant just before he and his daughter collapsed. Those are symptoms consistent with nerve agent poisoning. All this, on the eve of a presidential election in Russia. And Russians we talked to in red square, they don't believe their government had anything to do with the chemical weapon attack in England. Do you think that Russia poisoned the spy skripal? No. Who are you voting for? Putin. Putin. Putin. Russians are hearing a different story. The foreign ministry today saying Russia hanothing to do with the attack. Pointing the finger at other can'ts, the U.S., the uk, the Czech Republic can, Slovakia and Sweden. Tom. Terry, thank you. Next to the latest in the

