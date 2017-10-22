Transcript for Director James Toback accused of sexual harassment

Next, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, new allegations against a famous movie director. The Los Angeles times reporting James Toback has been accused of sexually harassing 38 women over the years. James Toback, the writer and director of "Black and white" and "Bugsy." Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, a new bombshell. Hollywood director James Toback now being accused by at least 38 women of sexual harassment and assault. The "L.A. Times" speaking to women who say he approached them in an array of places, New York City's central park, in line at a bank, or even at a copy center. Some accusers claim Toback, who wrote the 1991 film "Bugsy," would use the film as a pick-up line. Let me guess. I'll bet she lives her life faithful to her one and only, who lies about it through his teeth. Reporter: Others claiming he would brag about actors he worked with like Robert Downey Jr. Every woman I've liked and given great satisfaction to, started off as a great stranger. Reporter: Echo danon, who acted in Toback's "Black and white" movie tweeting, if you were involved in the film business in the '90s you knew that Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator. Another one was James Toback. Toback denies the allegations, saying for the last 22 years it has been biologically impossible due to diabetes, and a heart condition. John besh's family table. Reporter: Tonight, the wave of sexual hatassment allegations expanding -- We're going to start with a cast iron pot, high heat. Reporter: New Orleans celebrity chef John besh now accused of allowing a toxic culture in his restaurants, from the kitchens to the front offices. Female employees speaking out, one writing in a complaint filed with the equal employment opportunity commission that she was sexually harassed, and verbally assaulted almost every day. Another woman claiming bush continued to attempt to coerce her to submit to his sexual overtures. Anthony bourdain tweeting, the beginning of the end of institutionalized meathead culture in the restaurant business. Besh responding to the claims admitting to having a consensual relationship with one member of his team. Saying I have been seeking to rebuild my marriage and come to terms with my reckless actions. The Wall Street journal reporting a fidelity investments employee has resigned. A spokesperson saying the firm "Simply will not, and does not tolerate this type of behavior. Eva, thank you. In Oklahoma, a confirmed ef-1 ripping the roof off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.