Transcript for Dolly Parton celebrates 100M milestone for book-giving nonprofit

Finally tonight here, America strong. And dolly parton certainly is. Today, from behind the curtain at the library of congress. Hello! Reporter: Dolly parton goes to Washington. And she was there because of a gift she began giving more than 20 years ago. Dolly has been quietly donating millions of books to children, her nonprofit called imagination library. They documented the families who have received a book a month for their child from birth all the way to kindergarten. And today, the 100 millionth book. Dolly parton was one of 12 children, inspired by her father who never went to school, but who raised the family, telling our team today that he was the smartest man she ever knew. I certainly had a lot of pride when I walked up on stage and I was thinking of my dad. My dad couldn't read and write, so, I did take a lot of pride in this today for not only myself, but for dad and all the little kids out there that are benefits from the imagination library and our 100 millionth book. Reporter: Over time, the children began calling her not dolly the singer, but dolly the book lady. I never thought about being the book lady. The painted lady, yes. But that just goes to show you that you can't judge a book by looking at the covers right? Reporter: And this book, borrowing from one of her most treasured songs. It's got the little girl, that's supposed to be me. Reporter: The words from her song she began reading and then singing to the children. ??? In my coat of many colors that my momma made for me ??? ??? made only from rags but I wore it so proudly ??? ??? and although we mad no money ??? ??? I was rich as I could be ??? ??? in my coat of many colors ??? ??? momma made for me ??? Dolly parton the book lady. We love you, dolly. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

