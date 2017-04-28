Donald Trump on first 100 days as president: 'I thought it would be easier'

More
President insists that the first 100 days aren't a fair marker to judge him.
2:58 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump on first 100 days as president: 'I thought it would be easier'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47094811,"title":"Donald Trump on first 100 days as president: 'I thought it would be easier'","duration":"2:58","description":"President insists that the first 100 days aren't a fair marker to judge him.","url":"/WNT/video/donald-trump-100-days-president-thought-easier-47094811","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.