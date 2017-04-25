Transcript for Donald Trump appears to back away from his campaign promise to build a US-Mexico border wall

to act was made from the highest levels of government. And the other major countdown tonight, three days until the government runs out of money. Is president trump willing to put funding for the wall on the Mexican border on hold, at least for now? Here's Jonathan korl. Reporter: President trump today insists he's not backing down from his number one campaign promise. The wall is going to get built, folks. Just in case anyone has any question, the wall is going to get built. Reporter: But not right away. Who's gonna pay for the wall? All: Mexico! Reporter: Mexico says no way, and now the president is backing down on his demand that congress start paying for the wall now. It's part of his effort to cut a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown. It's really good news that the president seems to be taking the wall off the table in the negotiations we're having. Reporter: So the president is T insisting that he has money for actual construction of the wall in this current bill? Look, I'm not going to get into -- there's -- we're still in discussions with the house and senate leadership, but I think the president has been clear that he wants a wall, he wants it done as soon as we can do it. Reporter: In fact, white house negotiators are now willing to accept they won't get any money to pay for the wall until October at the earliest. But the actual construction can wait until the fall? No, it's not a question of wait until the fall. I think there are a lot of things that have to happen. It's like any construction. Reporter: Before you can start construction? Well, you've got to start doing planning and things. We'll take the first steps now and then we will continue to seek funding through the fy '18 and further budget to make sure it is completed. Reporter: Expect a big fight in the fall. Getting Democrats to agree to money for the wall will be just as hard then as it is now. Jon, it's not just the wall that appears to be on hold tonight. You have news on the federal judge blocking another part of the president's key immigration policies? Reporter: A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a key provision of a trump executive order to deny federal funds to so-called sanctuary cities. The judge said that denying those funds would cause irreparable harm to those cities. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.