Donald Trump arrives in Paris at the invitation of France's president, Emmanuel Macron

More
Controversy follows Trump, as he faces criticism on the Paris Climate Accord, Donald Jr., and the Russia investigation.
3:44 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump arrives in Paris at the invitation of France's president, Emmanuel Macron

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48626586,"title":"Donald Trump arrives in Paris at the invitation of France's president, Emmanuel Macron","duration":"3:44","description":"Controversy follows Trump, as he faces criticism on the Paris Climate Accord, Donald Jr., and the Russia investigation.","url":"/WNT/video/donald-trump-arrives-paris-invitation-frances-president-emmanuel-48626586","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.