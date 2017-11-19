Transcript for Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner face new scrutiny in Russia investigation

Next to the growing investigation into Russian meddling in the trump campaign. As the president's son-in-law faces new questions about wikileaks. David Wright is at the white house tonight with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, the president's son and son-in-law both face new scrutiny, as British publicist rob goldstone is finally breaking his silence about that infamous trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer. It was goldstone who e-mailed Donald Trump Jr. About "Dirt" on Hillary Clinton from the Kremlin. "If it's what you say, I love it," don Jr. Wrote back at the time. Goldstone, a flamboyant promoter who worked with trump on the miss universe pageant in Moscow, now insists he was merely a "Useful idiot" trying to help another client. "I should have listened to that little voice in my head," he told "The Sunday times" of London. Adding, "If I'm guilty of anything, and I hate the word guilty, it's hyping the message and going the extra mile for my clients." The trump tower meeting did happen, but all sides insist it was not as juicy as advertised. The president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner facing new scrutiny about wikileaks. Wikileaks. I love wikileaks. It's like a treasure trove. Reporter: Investigators believe it acted as a conduit to leak democratic e-mails hacked be I the Russians. Last July, Kushner told congress he had no contact with wikileaks, nor did anyone he knew of at the campaign. And I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information. Reporter: But the senate judiciary committee says Kushner did receive e-mails about a wikileaks overture to don Jr. Back in September of 2016, and forwarded them on. Mr. Kushner has been very clear that he will cooperate as he has been, voluntarily, with all bipartisan requests from committees on anything that is relevant. He has done it and he will do it again. Reporter: Kushner now has until November 27th to turn over russia-related documents to senate investigators.

