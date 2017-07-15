Transcript for Donald Trump Jr.'s changing story about meeting with Russian attorney

Next tonight, president trump showing his growing frustration with the Russia investigation, calling it a hoax. As new questions tonight about his son's changing story, concerning the meeting with that Russian attorney and the alleged former Russian counterintelligence officer who was also there, what was said behind closed doors? Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Today, as some of the best golfers in the world played at his club here in New Jersey, the president naturally had a prime seat. But trump won't get much of a break, from the mounting questions over Russia. The main focus now, that meeting don junior had at trump tower last June with Russian sources he was told were peddling "Official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary. Part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." Just hours after the meeting was set up, candidate trump promised this on the campaign trail. I am going to give a major speech on, probably Monday of next week, and we're going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons. Reporter: Trump never gave that speech. And says he knew nothing about the meeting, which also attended by trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chair Paul manafort. This is everything. Reporter: But it turns out that wasn't everything. My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. Reporter: We've since learned it wasn't just one Russian lawyer he met with, Natalia veselnitskaya. The meeting also included this man, renat akmehtshin, a russian-american lobbyist. Once accused of being a soviet counterintelligence officer. But insisted to the associated press that he wasn't trained as a spy. We've also learned new details about veselnitskaya. Days after that trump tower meeting, she turned up at a congressional hearing on Russia. Her front row seat, reserved for her by a Republican consultant with close ties to the trump campaign. Trump's Florida campaign chair. That's something our committee's going to want to find out. Exactly who was in that meeting, Reporter: All this raises some red flags for investigators looking into Russian meddling and possible collusion by the trump campaign. The problem with this is we have seen changing narratives. And David Wright joins us live from bedminister where the president is tonight. I understand we have new reporting just in on don junior, his legal defense and how it may be connected to president trump's re-election campaign? That's right, Tom, this has to do with don junior's lawyer, FCC filings released today show that just two weeks before don junior released that cache of e-mails, the re-election campaign paid the lawyer $50,000. It's hard to assess at this point the significance of that. David, thank you. We move now on to the fire

