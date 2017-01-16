Transcript for Donald Trump Promises to Replace Obamacare With 'Insurance for Everybody'

evening, Mr. Trump making perhaps his most sweeping promise yet as president-elect about his replacement for Obamacare. Promising, quote, insurance for everybody. Here's ABC's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President-elect trump has made this much clear -- he's got a big plan to replace Obamacare. You're going to be proud of what we put forth having to do with health care. Reporter: In today's "Washington post," trump offered a specific and bold health care promise. "We're going to have insurance for everybody," adding, "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us." Trump pointed to this vow from the campaign. I will not allow people to die on the sidewalks and the streets of our country if I'm president. Reporter: Trump said his plan is nearly done, "Formulated down to the final strokes" but still no specifics of how it works or how he'll pay for it. He does say he won't cut medicare and that his administration will negotiate with drug companies to lower prices. Something Republicans have not wanted to do. But today, Ryan insisted they are on the same page. We are all working on this together, working hand-in-glove with the new administration. The new trump administration. Reporter: Still, trump's latest comments caught Republicans by surprise aides to Republican leaders in both the house and senate told ABC news they haven't seen trump's plan. They've asked for clarification and have received none so far. As trump prepares for the health care fight, he is still doing battle with the intelligence community which he compared to Nazis and accused of leaking damaging information about him. I think it's a disgrace, and I say that -- and I say that. That's something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do. Reporter: Now outgoing CIA director John Brennan is taking the rare step of publicly criticizing the president-elect. What I do find outrageous is equating the intelligence community with Nazi Germany. I do take great umbrage at that, and there is no basis for Mr. Trump to point fingers at the intelligence community. So this feud with the intelligence community continues. In the meantime, Jon, back to the president-elect's plans to replace Obamacare, promising health care for all. Any word when we can get specifics? Reporter: He says his plan will come out after the senate confirms his pick for the department of health and services. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are working on a peace meal approach that looks a lot different than what president-elect trump is talking

