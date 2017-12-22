Transcript for Early Christmas present for family that lost their home during Hurricane Harvey

Finally tonight, America strong. A growing family that faced down hurricane Harvey and nearly lost it all. They were essentially homeless until a major gift came their way following a report right here on "World news." Here's our Matt Gutman. Reporter: When we first met Danielle weeks, she was bracing for the worst. And what about your home? We actually live in an rv. We're pretty worried that we won't have a home to go back to. The storm had forced the weeks Reporter: In the coming days William and Danielle salvaged the soggy remnants of their life there -- their home was gone, but something else was arriving. Let's go have a baby. Zblar Lauren Lynn weeks, one sweet yawn. Oh, my god. What was it like? We got her out and instantly started crying. It was a great moment. But now the weeks had three kids under four and no home. When we heard the story on ABC, we kind of -- I blurted it out. I just said 'why don't we just give them it? Give them the tiny house. Reporter: The one sitting in their driveway. So the nelsons who own a construction business drove it nearly 1100 miles to corpus Christie. Thank you, thank you, thank you. "It means more to us then we can say in words. The weeks are back in corpus Christi. Now, Bella's back in school. Bella put her backpack down and said it's finally started to feel like home. And that's when I knew we'd be okay. Watch much more on their story on the documentary, after landfall on abcnews.com. Thank you so much for watching on this Friday night. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you Ed: Right now at 7:00, impact weather. A live look from chelmsford.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.