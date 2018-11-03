Transcript for The East Coast is bracing for its third nor'easter in less than two weeks

hour, the east coast bracing for its third nor'easter in less than two weeks. Winds gusting up to 90 miles per hour. Downing trees, killing two people in Texas. And severe weather moving across the south, with lightning and pounding hail in Mississippi. Tens of thousands still without power after two brutal storms, about to get hit again. Let's get right to Sam champion, tracking it all. How does this all play out? Let's get to the boards and show timing and totals. Look at 7:00 A.M. Monday, there's the start of the nor'easter. As the low pulls off the coastline. The snow in Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, that's three to six inches of snow. Monday at 7:00 P.M., the nor'easter spreading a lot of rain on the coastline, getting some snow and ice into New York and Philadelphia already. Move it ahead, and boom, the nor'easter and all the effects. Strong winds, heavy snow, coastal flooding and erosion. And f??om New York south, the snow ends early. And there will be a lot of rain before that. It's not big accumulation. But from New York north, big accumulation. And look how many states are affected. But Boston and Portland, that's more than a foot of snow. And we think Boston will have blizzard conditions. Sam, thanks so much. We're also following breaking news out of the west. ABC news has learned another

