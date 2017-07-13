Transcript for Efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare are fracturing

In the meantime, major developments O capitol hill tonight. The new Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, but how would it affect seniors in the country? People with preexisting conditions, and medicaid, which covers millions of Americans? ABC's Mary Bruce tonight with how many Republican senators who have already said no. Reporter: At home -- And on capitol hill. Senate Republicans have been getting an earful for weeks. And tonight, a new healthcare bill. But the same old problem, can it get the votes to pass? To appease conservatives, the new version would allow insurers to offer cheaper bare bones plans that't cover essential health benefits. It could bring down costs for some. And it's enough to move at least one no vote to a yes. If this is the bill, are you on board? Yes. Reporter: But critics worry Americans that need the most care, like people with pre-existing conditions could end up paying a lot more. Under this bill, so could seniors. It also leaves in place those deep cuts to medicaid, initially projected to be nearly $800 billion. We're talking about the health infrastructure in rural America and some of our most vulnerable citizens. Reporter: To try and sway other moderates the new version keeps two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy, includes $70 billion that could be used to help reduce premiums and adds $45 billion to fight the opioid epidemic. But right now, two Republicans say they're voting no. Just one more no vote would sink the bill and president trump is warning that can't happen. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset. But I'm sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. Mary Bruce with us live from the him tonight, and Mary, this new plan hasn't been scored as they say in Washington, meaning, we don't know how many more Americans could be uninsured under this bill or its impact under the premiums. What's the time line for the scoring? Reporter: We expect to get that fuller picture from the congressional budget office on Monday. GOP leaders say they want to move to a vote next week, but tonight, it's unclear if they will have the votes to even have that vote. Just one more no, and Republicans' signature promise to repeal and replace Obamacare will once again be out of reach, David. Mary, thank you. We have new reporting

