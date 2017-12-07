Transcript for Elementary school children make Broadway debut

Finally tonight here, America strong. What happens when the school play plays out on Broadway? The school children who never thought they would have their Broadway debut. Here's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: Morning's just beginning here in east elmhurst, New York, but students from ps 127 have already been hard at work for months. About to perform "The lion king kids". ??? Hi I'm preya and I play zazu. My name is Anabelle brisita and I play raffeke. My name is Anthony Isaac and wait -- tell me the question again! Reporter: A question his class almost didn't get to answer. School plays are a rite of passage, but for districts with shrinking funding -- A lot of times arts are sacrificed. Reporter: That's where Disney, ABC's parent company steps in, with their Disney musicals in school program, offering free performance tools to schools in need. ??? and for kids in New York City, a rip to Broadway. They actually get to perform, here, at the iconic new Amsterdam theater. Parents waiting around the block to get in. Let's take a look back stage through the official stage door. It's almost show time. Come on. So you're just about to go on, how are you feeling? A bunch of butterflies in my stomach. Reporter: The little stars take the stage. ??? The reviews? Raves. It was amazing. It was absolutely amazing. Reporter: When you go home tonight what are you going to feel? I'm going to dream about it all night long. Reporter: A dream come true. ??? Our thanks to Deborah Roberts, and to Tse budding stars for making our night. Thanks for watching here on a Wednesday evening. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.