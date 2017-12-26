Transcript for Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket causes a spectacle in the sky

Next, new questions about that mesmerizing moment in the California sky. New video showing a car crashing as the spacex falcon-9 rocket launch ill lum noted the night above. ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman with the moment confusion set in. Reporter: Tonight, new images surfacing of California going haywire. What the hell is that? Reporter: That mysterious con trail was spacex's falcon-9 rocket sailing smoothly into the sky Friday night. The sight so mesmerizing that some motorists couldn't keep their eyes on the sky and on the road. Oh! . This guy's not paying attention. Reporter: And even after those three cars crashed, the narrator in this video barely skips a beat, he just keeps talking about that shape in the sky. Wow. What is that? Reporter: The rocket's unusual, whale-shaped con trail feezing a frenzy. If you're wondering that bright thing in the sky was the missile launch. Reporter: And so many were wondering. Dude, what is that? Reporter: Many didn't get the message that the hash tag aliens tended on Twitter. Calls flooded TV stations with ufo sightings. And the man who created the mess? Elon Musk jokingly capping it this way. "Nuclear alien ufo from north Korea." Now, the next falcon-9 launch isn't until later next month. We're not sure it will be quite as spectacular at the last one, but the California highway patrol hopes that this time, all these motor itseists will keep their eyes on the road. Tom? Drivers be warned.

