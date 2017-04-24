Transcript for Elton John cancels shows due to a 'harmful and unusual' infection

Elton John's health scare the singer forced to counsel performances after being hospitalized. For bacterial infection. He spent two days in intensive care in the UK before being released. He says he contracted the illness during a tour in South America now plans on returning to the stage. In June and that's good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.