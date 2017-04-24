Elton John cancels shows due to a 'harmful and unusual' infection

Here's hoping Elton John will be on the Yellow Brick Road to recovery soon: He's had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a "harmful and unusual" bacterial infection, according to his publicist.
Transcript for Elton John cancels shows due to a 'harmful and unusual' infection
Elton John's health scare the singer forced to counsel performances after being hospitalized. For bacterial infection. He spent two days in intensive care in the UK before being released. He says he contracted the illness during a tour in South America now plans on returning to the stage. In June and that's good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

