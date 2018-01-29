Transcript for EMS officials under fire over disturbing video

X a night newly released body cam video causing outrage at this hour Cleveland police. Calling the city's EMS to help a man who'd been shot sixteen times. But Cleveland's EMS reportedly refusing to come because they said the man ended up a few blocks over the border into the next town. Tonight that call is under investigation here's ABC's Alex praise. Tonight. EMS officials in Cleveland under fire or after this disturbing video. Police discovering a man shot sixteen times. The officer's call for an ambulance. Got him out. The victim was in his girlfriend's Cleveland driveway when he was shot he then managed to drive about a mile away ending up in neighboring you clean up the thank you click EMS was some distance away so Cleveland police called their city's EMS dispatched. But they refuse to send an ambulance because they were just outside city limits. They won't competence when you're sitting. Even also bet that there won't come immediately yeah. Frustrated the officers. Charlie ticket bought a bicycle company Coca gunshot wounds thick muck forgiveness here. Arriving at the hospital roughly three in the minutes later. Our station WE WS obtaining Cleveland EMS policy. Saying if an ambulance is available dispatch will send one if the response time is fifteen minutes or less. Why exactly dispatch refused to send an ambulance remains unclear an investigation is now under way the victim. Did survive that David Alex Prez would us Alex thinks.

