Transcript for Envelope containing unknown substance opened at Joint Base Myer: Marine official

And we begin with that hazmat scene unfolding at this hour at a military base not far from the Pentagon. Several people falling ill, including Marines. Several transported for treatment at this hour, after an unknown substance was discovered in an envelope sent to the base. Let's get right to ABC's Martha Raddatz leading us off. What have you learned tonight? Reporter: Well, David, joint base Meyer is just across the river from Washington. It is where the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff lives and several of the service chiefs. Cars are searched, mail is normally screened, but a marine Corps official tells ABC news that after an envelope containing an unknown substance was opened late this afternoon at an administration building in Henderson hall, several people started to feel ill, a burning sensation, and the building was immediately evacuated. The Arlington, Virginia, fire department is reporting that 11 people felt sick and three were taken to the hospital, believed to be Marines, where they are now reported to be in stable condition. And the FBI is now involved, as well, David. All right, but in stable condition tonight. Martha, thank you.

