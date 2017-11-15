Transcript for Escaped psychiatric patient captured in California

Next tonight here, the all-out search after authorities say a psychopath escaped, got in a taxi, then boarded a night and ended up in California. Here's ABC's national correspondent Jim Avila tonight. The sooner we get there, the better. Reporter: The man in the back seat of this cab is in a big hurry. He just escaped from a psychiatric hospital. I'm making a flight, that's why. Reporter: And tonight, questions mounting. How did Randall Saito, a sadist and necrophiliac, accused of a gruesome murder, get away? And did he have help? Saito was locked up for more than 35 years after being acquitted in the slaying of a young woman by reason of insanity. But around 10:00 Sunday morning, Saito slipped out of a Hawaii state hospital, walking about a mile though this park, where he was picked up by that taxi. Oh, my god. What a walk. Reporter: Making a phone call to a possible accomplice. I'm on my way. Reporter: Chartering a plane from this small airfield to maui, where authorities say he boarded a commercial flight to San Jose, California. The hospital not reporting their patient missing for nine and a half hours. Tonight, Saito arrested peacefully in another cab, at this Stockton gas station. All of a sudden, there were sheriff's cars all around. And they went right up to him and without incident, were able to apprehend him. Reporter: David, the arrest were at these gas pumps. The cab was on the way to Reno. Back in Hawaii, authorities say they suspect an inside job.

