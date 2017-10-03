Transcript for Escaping gay conversion

would be a violation to be shown publicly. Thank you. And tonight, we go undercover, take you to places where parents take their gay teens, trying to make their kids straight. Here's Brian Ross tonight. Take a slight left turn on to brewer road. Reporter: It was down a dirt road in Alabama, that we discovered the kind of place that many thought no longer existed. The blessed hope boys' academy for troubled youth. ??? a place where parents of gay teens from across the country send their children, told that counselors here can stop them from being gay. It's going against the word of god. It is not biblically right. Reporter: Inside, a man who calls himself brother Gary, the executive director. This boy here claims to be homosexual. Reporter: He told our undercover team that for a $21,000 yearly fee, he uses a bible, and sometimes a belt, to deal with teenagers who consider themselves gay and act up. I wouldn't do it just because, for one, just because he says he's queer. I'm not going to do that. Reporter: This is just one of a number of such places discovered by ABC news in a yearlong investigation. Including the facility behind this barbed wire, run by a so-called Christian pastor, William Knott, with a track record of cruelty who did not want to talk with ABC news. I don't want to talk to you. Reporter: Why not? Because I don't like you. Get away from me. Reporter: Is this how you treat the young boys? This is how I treat you. Get away from me. Reporter: Testimonials for Knott's academy described it as helping teens. I've come closer to god and my family. Reporter: But other teens, including Lucas Greenfield, told ABC news it was a place of physical abuse and cruelty. Especially for gay teens. Thrown in isolation, and beaten, and everything else. Reporter: Because? Because they were assumed to be gay. Reporter: Gay is a sin? Yes. Reporter: Karen bazor, a counselor at the camp, calls Knott a sadist. You think so? I know so. Anybody that has names for their belts to whip children with, with their bare bottom, is a sadist. Reporter: And we saw for ourselves how this Christian pastor reacts to someone he doesn't like. What did you do to those boys. Six of the teens had the courage to testify against him in court and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. This unfolds on "20/20" tonight, and another teen saved by a very famous relative. A special edition of "20/20," tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern. In the meantime, we turn to

