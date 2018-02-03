-
Now Playing: Billy Graham remembered by his children at funeral service
-
Now Playing: Thousands gather to mourn iconic evangelist Billy Graham
-
Now Playing: Nearly seven years after mysterious death, civil trial begins: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Dead woman's family files wrongful death suit: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Retired NYPD detective examines woman's death, says case worth another look: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Dead woman's family refuses to believe she committed suicide: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Mystery of woman's death deepens and her boyfriend's son dies in the hospital: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman dies mysteriously in historic California mansion: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Central Michigan University shooting kills 2
-
Now Playing: Massive 'bomb cyclone' pounds Northeast
-
Now Playing: Mayor offers condolences to parents killed at Central Michigan University dorm
-
Now Playing: Evangelist Billy Graham laid to rest at home in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Police: Plot to rob armored bank car and kill drivers thwarted
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast
-
Now Playing: Mom still searching for answers after young son's deadly fall
-
Now Playing: Massive 'bomb cyclone' pounds Northeast, bringing strong winds and flooding
-
Now Playing: What's driving women to run in record numbers in Texas
-
Now Playing: Farmer proposes to his girlfriend with the help of piglets
-
Now Playing: Trump's mixed gun signals