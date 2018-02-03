Transcript for Evangelist Billy Graham laid to rest at home in North Carolina

To the index of over news this Friday night, Billy graham laid to rest at home in north Carolina. The funeral on the grounds of his library in Charlotte, the president and first lady, the vice president among 2,000 mourners there today. His son, reverend Franklin graham delivering the yulg. The man often called America's pastor. New numbers tonight on the deadly flu from the CDC. 17 more children lost. The total now 114. More than the past two years, and we're still in this. High levels of flu activity in 22 states. Down from 39 the week before. And a surprise supercolony of penguins discovered off ant a arkt ka. Drones were used to count the birds. More than 1.5 million penguins now discovered. Good news on a Friday night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.