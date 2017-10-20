Transcript for FAA calls for worldwide ban of laptops and small electronics in checked luggage

A warning of the danger of laptops on airplanes involving lithium-ion batteries and you'll see the explosions. The FAA calling for a worldwide ban on laptops and other small electronics in checked bug Dama -- luggage. Reporter: Videos are stunning. Luggage on fire and tests conducted by the FAA. Putting cell phones in checked luggage. Inside the bag a laptop with an aerosol can. It explodes. The goal the FAA says is to get all airlines onboard with a plan to keep large personal electronics out of the checked luggage and carry them on with you. If the fear, leading to fires in three planes being destroyed and worried about more because a person wouldn't be able to fight a fire in the cargo hold but still not a danger in the cabin too. Bringing them up in the cabin is better because there you can isolate the fire and have tools to put out a lithium-ion fire. Gio the FAA plans to bring this up at a meeting next week? Reporter: That's right. It could take about a year to go into effect, David. Thank you. Also new developments in the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

