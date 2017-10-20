Transcript for Fall season considered best time to buy new car

The fall season to be considered the best time to buy a new car. Dealers looking to clear space for next year's models. Some are willing to slash hundreds of thousands of dollars off the price. Here's Clayton Sandell with the tips tonight. Reporter: Shoppers in the market for a new car. My car is 17 years old and I don't want to try another winter. Reporter: Are finding the time for big discounts is now. This one's cheaper than the used one we just looked at. Reporter: At this Denver area Chevy lot -- Inventory nationwide is definitely up. Reporter: They're in the mood to make a deal. We're getting brand new 18's coming in, we're clearing out our 2017 mod tells, so it's a great time to see both models, and take advantage of savings. Nationwide 2017 sales are slightly down compared to last year, meaning dealers have more cars sitting unsold. So dealers are offering incentives to move old inventory, making way for the new. Right now is a great time to buy a sedan. Car companies are having sh shutdowns of their plants. Reporter: For buyers that can mean big savings. Take this year's Ford F-150 pickup, the discount can total nearly $3,400 more than the 2018 model. For the Toyota Camry, the discount on the 2017 model saves about 1,700 bucks. The experts tell us yes you might get a better deal if you wait until the end of the year but by then, selection might be way down and the make and model you want might be gone. David.

