Transcript for Fallout continues after Trump pulls US from Paris Climate Accord

In the meantime next this evening, the fallout after president trump's decision to pull out of the Paris accords. Tonight, the white house is pressed. Does the president believe climate change is real? Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: With the world in shock, the white house today giving a staunch defense of the president's controversial decision. Paris represents a bad deal for this country. It doesn't mean that we're not going to continue the discussion. Reporter: But when pressed, the administration won't say if the president thinks climate change is even a problem. Yes or no, does the president believe that climate change is real and a threat to the united States? You know, it's interesting about all the discussion we had during the last several weeks have been focused on one singular issue, is Paris good or not for this country. Reporter: But on climate change, yes or no? Yes, ma'am? Reporter: And the press secretary says he still hasn't talked to the president about his campaign claim that climate change is a hoax. I have not had the opportunity to have that discussion. Reporter: But from Mexico City to New York to Paris itself, buildings bathed in green in support of the agreement. The new French leader has made clear he's not afraid to take on trump, admitting this white-knuckle handshake was not innocent. Late Thursday making this rare address in English. Make our planet great again. Reporter: The president insists he's fulfilling his promise to put America first. Many of his supporters in coal county agree. He's keeping his promise that he's going to help get the coal jobs back, help people get back to work, and that's what we need, anywhere in this country. Reporter: But many business leaders say sticking with the agreement would have encouraged new types of jobs. The CEO of General Electric tweeting, "Industry must lead and not depend on government." I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. Reporter: That's not how the mayor of Pittsburgh sees it. We are not this backwater little town that is suffering and needs to look at our past for our future. Reporter: He's now one of more than 80 mayors, and at least three governors, who say they will abide by the deal, despite the president. Mary, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is pledging to spend millions? Reporter: He's stepping in to lead this U.S. Effort to abide by the accord. Today he was in Paris meeting with the French president, and he's offering up his own money, donating $15 million to help the U.N. Implement this agreement. David? Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.