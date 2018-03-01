{"id":52127355,"title":"Fallout after Trump's tweet to North Korea","duration":"3:00","description":"In response to Trump's retort, Joe Biden said, \"This is not a game. This is not about can I puff my chest out bigger than your chest. It's just not - it's not presidential.\"","url":"/WNT/video/fallout-trumps-tweet-north-korea-52127355","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}