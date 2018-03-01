Fallout after Trump's tweet to North Korea

In response to Trump's retort, Joe Biden said, "This is not a game. This is not about can I puff my chest out bigger than your chest. It's just not - it's not presidential."
3:00 | 01/03/18

Transcript for Fallout after Trump's tweet to North Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

